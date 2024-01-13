Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 972,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

