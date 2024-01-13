Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 2,331 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 594,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

