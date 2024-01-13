Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

