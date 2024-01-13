Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,530. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. The company has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

