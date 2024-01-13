Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.24. 2,795,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

