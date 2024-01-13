Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after buying an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,770,000 after buying an additional 66,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,603,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 2,955,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.