Meritage Portfolio Management Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. APA makes up 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.11% of APA worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in APA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in APA by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in APA by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Trading Up 0.2 %

APA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,451. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

