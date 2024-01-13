Meritage Portfolio Management Has $14.23 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $49.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,502.40. The company had a trading volume of 167,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,304.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,091.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,222.16 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

