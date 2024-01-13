Meritage Portfolio Management Has $21.10 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,793,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,088. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

