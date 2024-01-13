Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.63 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 4,591,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

