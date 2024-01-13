Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.74 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

