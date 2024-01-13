Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.86 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 6,546,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

