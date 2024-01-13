Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

