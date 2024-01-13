Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.12% of Exelixis worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.