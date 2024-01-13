Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. 4,083,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $165.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

