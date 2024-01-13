Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Dropbox by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 1.6 %

DBX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.