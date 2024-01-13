Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.61. 617,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,271. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.38. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

