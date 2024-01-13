Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $206.91. 277,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,865. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

