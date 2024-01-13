Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $206.91. 277,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,865. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.