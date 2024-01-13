Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,572 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

CF traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. 1,621,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,181. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

