Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,578 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.9% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.7% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NVO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.16. 3,584,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

