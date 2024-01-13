Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASML by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.22. The stock had a trading volume of 580,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

