Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,178 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,286. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

