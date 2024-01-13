Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 136 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $582.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.79 and a 200 day moving average of $542.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $488.32 and a 1-year high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.