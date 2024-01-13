Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 191 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.