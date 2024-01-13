Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,437 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.91. 1,113,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

