Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 349 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $190.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.