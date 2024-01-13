Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 951 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $35,407.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,532 shares of company stock worth $2,711,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

