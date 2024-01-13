Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 325,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,679,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

