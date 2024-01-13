Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 113.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.