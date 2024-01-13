Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.67. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 8,173 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

