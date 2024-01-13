MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.