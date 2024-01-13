MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Shares Down 2%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31). 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.99.
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.
