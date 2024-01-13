Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Boosted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $85.41. 3,025,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

