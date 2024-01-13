Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.62.

MSFT opened at $388.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

