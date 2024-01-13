Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 5.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,351,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,344,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.11 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. Analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microvast

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microvast by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the first quarter worth $14,591,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Microvast by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,659,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Further Reading

