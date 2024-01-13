Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.70. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 58,951 shares of company stock worth $470,828 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

