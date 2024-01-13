Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.93

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 46133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.60%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

