Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Down 7.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 40,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAE. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

