MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $545.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

