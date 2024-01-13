MWA Asset Management Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 317,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $521.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.24. The company has a market capitalization of $482.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

