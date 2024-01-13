My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYSZ stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 127.18% and a negative return on equity of 211.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that My Size will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.25% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of My Size from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

