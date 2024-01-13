nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.46. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $376,552. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

