NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 203,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NeoVolta during the first quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoVolta by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NeoVolta during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NEOV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,725. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a negative net margin of 88.40%.

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.