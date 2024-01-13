Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, an increase of 2,209.8% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Netcapital Price Performance

NCPL stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 131,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,881. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.38. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Netcapital had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Netcapital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netcapital stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.97% of Netcapital worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.