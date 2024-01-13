Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.67.

NFLX opened at $492.16 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

