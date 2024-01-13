Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 10,013 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Neuronetics Stock Down 4.1 %
STIM stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.