Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 10,013 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neuronetics Stock Down 4.1 %

STIM stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

