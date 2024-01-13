Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 279,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 92,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

