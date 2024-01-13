New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
