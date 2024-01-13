New World Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,092 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $377.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $315.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

