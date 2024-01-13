Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWL. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands
Newell Brands Stock Down 3.0 %
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.
Insider Activity at Newell Brands
In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.